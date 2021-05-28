ONLINE: Intersection of Art and Science

press release: Join us for an engaging conversation with Nathalie Miebach, a conceptual artist and sculptor, known for creating large-scale woven installation, sculptures, and watercolor musical scores that translate weather data into art!

The sessions are available via the LunART website, Facebook, and YouTube page.

Nathalie Miebach explores the intersection of art and science by translating scientific data related to meteorology, ecology and oceanography into woven sculptures and musical scores/ performances. Central to this work is her desire to explore the role visual and musical aesthetics play in the translation and understanding of weather as a scientific phenomenon and the human experiences that are connected to it. She is the recipient of numerous awards and residencies, including a Pollock-Krasner Award, Virginia A. Groot Foundation Award, TED Global Fellowship and two Massachusetts Cultural Council Fellowships. She did her undergraduate studies in Chinese and Political Science at Oberlin College. She received an MFA in Sculpture and an MS in Art Education from Massachusetts College of Art. Her work has been shown in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia and has been reviewed by publications spanning fine arts, design, and technology. She lives in Boston.