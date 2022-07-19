Intersectional Parenting: Creating a New Dialog for Parents

press release:Being a thoughtful parent in 2022 is complicated! You’re learning more every day about all the ways in which the world can be unfair to people based on a variety of factors: race, sex, gender, class, ability, religion, and more.

And it’s overwhelming to know what to do with all of your privilege and the world’s pain.

On top of that, you’re trying to raise the next generation. How can you keep learning and growing yourself while also parenting your young child(ren) with justice and empathy in mind?

If you’re looking for answers to that question, the Intersectional Parenting, Grounded in Social Justice workshop is for you!

Over the course of our three sessions together, you’ll gain insights, inspiration, and practical tools for having conversations with children that prepare them to engage in our diverse community wholeheartedly. Sponsored by All of Us Research Program, UW School of Medicine & Public Health.

What we’ll cover:

Session 1 - Review and discuss workshop facilitator Araceli Esparza’s animated poem, Las Chicas Y Chicos De Blossom Street* (Video preview below)

Session 2 - Mindful Circle discussion: What are the challenges, for parents, in an inclusion friendly world? Pronouns, our history, and creating opportunities for our children.

Session 3 - We will go through the seven steps for creating safe spaces for inclusive diverse families and children.** These 7 steps are grounded in indigenous values and will give you a framework for moving forward with hope and purpose. Inspired by Edgar Villanueva’s Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance

WHEN: Tuesdays on July 19, 26, and August 2, from 12:00 PM - 1 PM, StartingBlock Madison, 821 E Washington Ave, 2nd Floor

LED BY: Araceli Esparza, Artist in Residence, Dane County Arts Commission. COST: $30 or $10 for each course.

FAQs:

For what age group will you be addressing?

Glad you asked! I am addressing parents of children, from pre-K to middle grade. (3 year-olds to13-year-olds) the materials, website, and book recommendations will be most appropriate for this age group but could be adapted for High schoolers.

Is this class for all parents, I'm white, or I'm a single parent?

YES! In order to fight racism and discrimination, we need everyone to be inclusive, including our smallest humans. You have a big job of showing our youth the mirrors and windows of our world.

Hey, this is over lunch, is lunch provided?

Please bring a brown bag lunch, but water and light apps will be provided.

Can I pay per session?

This workshop typically is $2,500 for corporate groups. We are so grateful to our sponsors to be able to make it available to the public at this discounted price.

I don’t think I can make all three classes?

Drop in’s are fine. If you can't attend a session your payment covers the email sending you the workshop materials, which includes the workbook, link to the film, and resources for you and your children.