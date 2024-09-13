media release: Interwoven is TAC’s inaugural annual, non-juried exhibition that gives every TAC member an opportunity to exhibit ONE of their recent fiber works in our gallery!

If you’re a member and you complete the online submission form, your work will be included in the exhibition!

And if you’re not a TAC member yet, now is the perfect time to join and have an artwork included in this fall exhibition.

Submission Deadline: June 28, 5pm

Exhibition Dates: September 13 through October 19, 2024

Opening Reception: Friday, September 13, 5-8pm