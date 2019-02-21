University Opera & University Theatre Sondheim musical, 7:30 pm on 2/21-22, 2 & 7:30 pm on 2/23 and 2 pm, 2/24, UW Music Hall. $40-$32.

press release: Be careful what you wish for! University Opera teams up with University Theatre to present Stephen Sondheim’s popular musical featuring a colorful cast of characters and one of his most memorable scores. In this story of interconnected fairy tales, familiar characters (including Cinderella, Jack – and his beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood) venture into the woods to fulfill their wishes. Half way through, it appears that everyone will live “happily ever after...” until the real consequences of the characters’ actions come back to haunt them. Ultimately, they find that they can indeed save themselves, but only after sacrifices are made and difficult lessons are learned. This is a ticketed event. To avoid long lines, we suggest arriving 30 minutes early or buying tickets ahead of time, either in person or online. Please see link below.

www.music.wisc.edu/about-us/tickets/