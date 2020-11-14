ONLINE: Intro to American Sign Language for Babies & Toddlers

press release: Curious about using American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate more effectively with infants and toddlers? Caregivers, little ones, and expecting parents are all welcome to join this interactive Zoom class to learn the benefits of ASL, a variety of routine and motivational signs, and fun and engaging ways to implement ASL in your family life or childcare setting! Register by 9:30am to receive the Zoom link. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.