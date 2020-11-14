ONLINE: Intro to American Sign Language for Babies & Toddlers

RSVP

press release: Curious about using American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate more effectively with infants and toddlers? Caregivers, little ones, and expecting parents are all welcome to join this interactive Zoom class to learn the benefits of ASL, a variety of routine and motivational signs, and fun and engaging ways to implement ASL in your family life or childcare setting! Register by 9:30am to receive the Zoom link. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.

Info

Kids & Family
608-827-7402
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Intro to American Sign Language for Babies & Toddlers - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Intro to American Sign Language for Babies & Toddlers - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Intro to American Sign Language for Babies & Toddlers - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Intro to American Sign Language for Babies & Toddlers - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 ical