ONLINE: Intro to Creative Nonfiction

media release: Creative nonfiction. Literary journalism. Narrative nonfiction. By any name, it’s a genre that calls for true stories, well told. Spend two hours exploring this rich mix of forms, including researched journalism, character portraits, personal reflections, memoirs and more. Try your hand at generating ideas and free-writing exercises to explore ideas and angles. Learn how creative nonfiction writers are using the four elements of effective stories: characters, plot, setting, and point of view—to create true stories shaped to enthrall readers like fiction.

Proceeds from this workshop will help fund Arts+Literature Laboratory’s ALL in for the Arts Campaign.