Intro to Photography

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join Nate C. from the Bubbler for an introductory workshop about photography with any type of camera! Topics covered include color selection, lighting, framing, and composition.
We will provide cameras, lights, and backdrops for use during the class. Patrons can and should bring any camera they own including phones to practice techniques on their own devices. Participants are not required to own a camera.
