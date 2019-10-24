Intro to Pranic Healing
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Join certified Pranic Healer and instructor Stephanie Toney to learn about using prana, or energy, to improve your overall well being. You’ll be taught to scan or feel prana using your hands, learn simple but effective techniques to relieve aches & pains, reduce stress, and increase overall energy levels, you’ll learn breathing exercises, and also do a guided meditation on loving kindness. (Registration appreciated, but not required).
Info
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Health & Fitness