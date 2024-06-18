Intro to Smartphone Photography

media release: You don’t need a fancy camera to take interesting and beautiful photos of your life. This course will teach you how to upgrade your phone photography from quick snapshots to thoughtful, emotive photos. Learn about elements of composition, ways to understand and work with light, and how best to photograph the special moments in your life. We’ll also cover basic editing techniques that you can use after you’ve taken your photos to enhance and improve them. The only supplies necessary for this class are your smartphone and a curious eye for the world around you. The cost is $50.