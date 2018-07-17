Intro to the Madison Startup Community

press release: Are you new to the Madison Startup Community? Thinking about moving here? Trying to figure out how to plug in? Come hear a comprehensive overview from two local community leaders with Scott Resnick and Zach Blumenfeld.

You will find out about…

• StartingBlock

• Overview of Startup investors

• Incubators; Accelerators and Startup Support Organizations

• Meetup Groups

• ForwardFest

• Pitch Events

• Angel groups and venture funds

• Blogs and media to follow

Tuesday, July 17, 4:00-6:00 pm @StartingBlock