Intro to the Madison Startup Community
StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Are you new to the Madison Startup Community? Thinking about moving here? Trying to figure out how to plug in? Come hear a comprehensive overview from two local community leaders with Scott Resnick and Zach Blumenfeld.
You will find out about…
• StartingBlock
• Overview of Startup investors
• Incubators; Accelerators and Startup Support Organizations
• Meetup Groups
• ForwardFest
• Pitch Events
• Angel groups and venture funds
• Blogs and media to follow
Tuesday, July 17, 4:00-6:00 pm @StartingBlock