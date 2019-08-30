RSVP for Introduction to Photographic Light Painting

press release: Light painting uses simple, inexpensive tools to control additive lighting to your photographic subjects. Through lecture, demonstration, and hands-on practice, you will learn the basics of this photography tool, what equipment is needed, and what camera settings and exposure to use to achieve dramatic results while shooting in the dark. Equipment list provided. Instructor: John Lorimer, Photography Instructor

Time: 6-9pm, Tuesday, September 10

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, September 3

Price: $56/$45 for Olbrich member