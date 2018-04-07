press release: DNA testing is the newest and most exciting tool in genealogical research! It can also be overwhelming to understand the results and how to find relatives using those results. Mary Eberle provides clear instruction on how to use DNA results to uncover more about your family history. Here are the topics that will be covered in this workshop.

Introduction to Using DNA for Genealogy Research: Want to start using DNA for genealogy research but want guidance on the best approach? Received your DNA results and want a better understanding of them? This talk covers DNA basics, available tests, and how to develop your DNA testing plan.

Using Autosomal DNA for Genealogy Research: Autosomal DNA (atDNA) provides the most useful information for most genealogists. Learn how to analyze your atDNA test results and find common ancestors with your DNA matches.

Using Y-DNA, Mitochondrial DNA, and X-DNA for Genealogy Research: Understanding when these types of DNA can help (and when they won’t) is crucial. Learn how these types of DNA can be used to answer your genealogy questions.

Hands-on Exercise: This exercise will go through interpreting one person’s DNA results from Ancestry. Learn some tricks for clarifying and making the most of your DNA test results.

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Cost: $30 includes a box lunch.