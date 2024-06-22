press release: Invasive Species Awareness Day

Saturday, June 22, 2024

10 a.m. – noon

Join MacKenzie naturalists for this invasive species education and eradication event. Starting at 10 a.m., MacKenzie naturalists will host an invasive species education program that will focus on the magnitude and impact invasive buckthorn and garlic mustard have on our natural habitats. We will also teach important techniques and skills on how to slow their spread and be part of the solution at home. We will then put everything we have learned into action. Following the education program, our eradication event at 10:45 a.m. will focus on giving hands-on experience pulling garlic mustard to help preserve the natural habitats found at the MacKenzie Center. Please meet naturalists in the Badger Den parking lot (the first parking set of parking lots on the left side). All ages and experience levels are welcome to attend. Participants are advised to wear long sleeves, pants and sturdy closed-toed shoes. Please bring plenty of sunscreen and water; there are water refill stations available on the property. There will be a limited amount of work gloves available to borrow, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.