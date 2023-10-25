media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Inventory of an Incomplete Self, a program of short films by T.J. Blanco on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m, followed by Q & A with the filmmaker. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Seating is limited, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. A $1 fee will be added for single admission credit card charges, but no fee for multiple admissions ($10 or more).

Jordan "T.J." Blanco (they/them) is a Latinx, non-binary experimental filmmaker, currently pursuing an BFA in filmmaking at UW-Milwaukee. They work to make slippery the slope of static understandings of the world around us. Their work questions borders and boundaries to oppose easy categorization and the injustice unleashed by categorical containment. To do this they use their personal identity situated in the liminal space of mixed, in-betweenness as a guide for expansive modes of meaning-making. Working in the mutable medium of moving image often in poetic and essayistic modes serves as a refutation of the static-ness of single images, identities or definitions.

An Inventory of an Incomplete Self | 2022 | 2:36

A study of frames and framing prompted by a bipolar two diagnosis.

Some Tropics of Cancer | 2022 | 9:33

After losing their father at a young age, the filmmaker mines the hidden world of astrological word origins, gems, ancient medical histories and forgotten family archives in hopes of gleaning meaning.

Seen//Unseen | 2022 | 7:23

Trans and Gender Non-Conforming individuals, when asked about the topic of queer visibility, problematize the notion that visibility alone leads to any form of queer liberation and point towards what might instead.

Dreams Under Pressure | 2023 | 8:32

Functioning as a Rorschach test for the collective unconscious, Dreams Under Pressure asks after what the revolutionary potential of dreaming is?

Notes from Limbo | 2023 | 6:40

A film made up of desktop aesthetics, considering what it's like to be young and femme in this moment in history.

Desktop Therapy | 2023 | 8:53

Trigger Warning: Mental health, suicidal ideation. A young femme uses their laptop as their therapist.

Things Unsaid, Moments Unmade | T.J. Blanco, Bowman Simon, Zachary James Cowell | 2023 | 7:49

A modern take on a city symphony that follows the unravelling of relations between two people, and the city of Milwaukee. Co-directed with Bowman Simon, and Zackary James Cowell.

ABOUT MILLS FOLLY MICROCINEMA

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.