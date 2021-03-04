ONLINE: Invest in Wisconsin's Infrastructure

media release: Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section and invited guests for a joint webinar series, "Invest in Wisconsin's Infrastructure!" The webinars are localized to the four geographical quadrants in Wisconsin. For registration information, visit the ASCE-WI event page.

Southeast Wisconsin: March 4, 3-5 p.m.

Southwest Wisconsin: March 18, 3-5 p.m.

Northwest Wisconsin: April 1, 3-5 p.m.

Northeast Wisconsin: April 15, 3-5 p.m.

LWVWI and ASCE-WI are collaborating on this project to introduce Wisconsin residents to ASCE's 2020 Infrastructure report card (PDF). Across Wisconsin, infrastructure grades range from D- to a B+, demonstrating a clear need for infrastructure improvements.

The four webinars will all include 30-minute presentations by Carl Sutter and William Holahan. Carl Sutter, P.E., is the society director for the ASCE-WI and will provide an overview of the Infrastructure Report Card. William Holahan, professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, will make a compelling case for why “now” is the right time to invest in sustainable infrastructure in Wisconsin.

A live Q&A session between the presenters and local stakeholders will follow the presentations allowing for quadrant specific discussions.

Following this series of introductory sessions across the state, LWVWI will host webinars featuring select infrastructure categories. These discussions will align local stakeholders and springboard advocacy for increased investment in sustainable infrastructure.