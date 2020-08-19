Investigate the Invaders

press release: Explore the plant investigator in yourself as we learn to identify invasive plant species and how they differ from the plant species native to the watershed. Led by Upper Sugar Invasive Species Project Coordinator Matt Wallrath.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.

Belleville Community Park, 39 N River St., Belleville, WI 53508