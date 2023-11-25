Invisible Cartoons

Audio for the Arts 7 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: We are so very excited to be presenting our friends from Illinois, Invisible Cartoons, as part of our Acoustic Moose series! Join us in person or virtually for a very special acoustic smile rock celebration.

Live at 5pm

$5 cover

Invisible Cartoons blends catchy melodies, intoxicating voices, bounce-inducing beats, dynamic guitar/bass rhythms, spine-tingling keytar riffs, and dramatic wordplay about love, friendship, and fun.

The band includes Chris Shern (lead vocals), Jeff Goluszka (drums & backup vocals), Ryan Caldwell (keytar & backup vocals), Ryan Worthy (bass & backup vocals), and Justin Birchard (guitar & backup vocals).

Based in Chicagoland, the group has been touring and performing their original music throughout the Midwest since 2012.

https://invisiblecartoons.com/

Info

Audio for the Arts 7 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Invisible Cartoons - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Invisible Cartoons - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Invisible Cartoons - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Invisible Cartoons - 2023-11-25 17:00:00 ical