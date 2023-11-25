× Expand David Sameshima The band Invisible Cartoons on stage. Invisible Cartoons

media release: We are so very excited to be presenting our friends from Illinois, Invisible Cartoons, as part of our Acoustic Moose series! Join us in person or virtually for a very special acoustic smile rock celebration.

Live at 5pm

$5 cover

Invisible Cartoons blends catchy melodies, intoxicating voices, bounce-inducing beats, dynamic guitar/bass rhythms, spine-tingling keytar riffs, and dramatic wordplay about love, friendship, and fun.

The band includes Chris Shern (lead vocals), Jeff Goluszka (drums & backup vocals), Ryan Caldwell (keytar & backup vocals), Ryan Worthy (bass & backup vocals), and Justin Birchard (guitar & backup vocals).

Based in Chicagoland, the group has been touring and performing their original music throughout the Midwest since 2012.

https://invisiblecartoons.com/