Invisible Cartoons, The Civil Engineers

× Expand David Sameshima The band Invisible Cartoons on stage. Invisible Cartoons

media release: Invisible Cartoons blends catchy melodies, intoxicating voices, bounce-inducing beats, dynamic guitar/bass rhythms, spine-tingling keytar riffs, and dramatic wordplay about love, friendship, and fun. Based in Chicagoland, the group has been touring and performing their original music throughout the Midwest since 2012.

The Civil Engineers are a rock and soul band based in Madison, WI. Drawing from a broad spectrum of influences ranging from Tower of Power to Vulfpeck, TCE delivers lively original dance music that attracts live music fans of all genres. Molly Fish’s soaring vocals are underscored by one of Madison’s funkiest rhythm sections and hard-hitting horns to produce their signature groove. Their second EP, #, won the Madison Area Music Award for Best Pop/R&B Album in 2018, and their third EP Heads on Birds won the Madison Area Music Award for Best Pop Album in 2022. They are currently performing throughout the midwest.

$10 Cover