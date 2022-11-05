Invisible Cartoons, Educational Davis
Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bob Koch
A band plays to Lake Monona and listeners.
Educational Davis
media release: Visiting from mythic Chicagoland, it's high-energy soulful smile-rockers Invisible Cartoons!
https://invisiblecartoons.com/
Opening will be Madison synth-rocker Educational Davis and band playing a belated spoooky set with dark jams from his latest album:
https://educationaldavis.
COME ONE!
COME ALL!
COME ALL OVER THE PLACE AT THE COME BACK IN!
FREE!
