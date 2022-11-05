Invisible Cartoons, Educational Davis

× Expand Bob Koch A band plays to Lake Monona and listeners. Educational Davis

media release: Visiting from mythic Chicagoland, it's high-energy soulful smile-rockers Invisible Cartoons!

https://invisiblecartoons.com/

Opening will be Madison synth-rocker Educational Davis and band playing a belated spoooky set with dark jams from his latest album:

https://educationaldavis. bandcamp.com/album/navigation

COME ONE!

COME ALL!

COME ALL OVER THE PLACE AT THE COME BACK IN!

FREE!