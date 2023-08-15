media release: Invisible Cartoons blends catchy melodies, intoxicating voices, bounce-inducing beats, dynamic guitar/bass rhythms, spine-tingling keytar riffs, and dramatic wordplay about love, friendship, and fun. The band includes Chris Shern (lead vocals), Jeff Goluszka (drums & backup vocals), Ryan Caldwell (keytar & backup vocals), Ryan Worthy (bass & backup vocals), and Justin Bichard (guitar & backup vocals).

June 27-August 22, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. (no concert on July 4).

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Concerts will be moved indoors, rescheduled or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page and on Olbrich's Facebook page.