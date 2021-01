press release: Join Alder Marsha Rummel fWednesday at 7p for a virtual neighborhood meeting to discuss Mitchell Turino's proposal for an alcohol license for I/O Arcade at 924 Williamson St (the former home of Plan B/Prism/Canopy). You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at

https://www.cityofmadison.com/ meetingJan13Arcade