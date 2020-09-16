ONLINE: Iola Old Car Show Benefit Auction

press release: The Iola Old Car Show, Inc. a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is finding creative ways to recoup the lost revenue of their cancelled car show.

Now open for bidding, Iola Car Show is hosting an online auction to raise funds! This online auction will be open until October 24, 2020, at 7:00 PM. The car show staff will be hosting a virtual event set to the tone of the Roaring '20s and prohibition, while calling out bids the final hour of the auction. This event is open to everyone with a variety of packages both antique/auto inspired as well as items donated by businesses, sponsors and friends of the storied show.

Joe Opperman states: “Our feature lot has the entire staff buzzing. This 1958 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special is in beautiful condition with 28,240 miles on it, believed to be original. This is an incredible offering that we’re excited to include thanks to our wonderful partners at Rawhide!

He continues, “While the Rally for Iola was a true success in the goodwill and spirit it brought to the car show and communities it passed through, we need to do more to make it through the year and continue to be a much needed generator for businesses in central Wisconsin and the organizations we serve. The support we’ve received for the auction has been good so far, but we hope we can do better. We will be adding new items weekly, so if there is something that could be donated, whether by a business or individual, we ask that you consider it.”

Information for the Auction: All bidders must register at iola.givesmart.com. Bidding is open and will continue until October 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The last hour of bidding will be broadcasted live – more details to come on that. Sponsorships and donations will also be taken on the site or can be sent to the Iola Car Show.

About the Iola Car Show

The Iola Car Show is a production of Iola Old Car Show Inc., a non-profit corporation established to promote the industry, and for the betterment of its area communities. With more than 115,000 people attending each year on over 300 acres featuring more than 2,200 show cars, 4,000+ swap spaces, 1,000 car corral spaces and 1,600 camping spaces, the Iola Car Show is one of the biggest events for auto enthusiasts in America.