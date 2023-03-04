$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Spirit lifting, soul searching songs from the Driftless, The Iowans are a pair of first cousins who have been creating and inspiring each other since childhood. Transplanted from the fertile soil of rural Northeastern Iowa, now hailing from the musical vortex of Viroqua, Katie and Christina weave together whimsical, nostalgic and moving sounds with their clawhammer banjo, guitar and organic vocal harmonies.

For Katie and Christina, music has always been a part of their lives. When they got together as young girls, they would spend half the day writing songs and the other half performing to any family or community member who would listen. After moving away from their childhood homes to pursue their individual dreams, they have never left the love of music or each other behind. Both of them individually took up instruments…Christina taught herself guitar because in her words “a piano was too big to carry around” and Katie learned the Claw-hammer banjo from a pig farmer in Iowa.

Christina puts words from the heart to melodies and Katie adds the heartbeat and sparkle. To round out their sound, the Iowans will bring Mat on jazzy bass and Dave on warm harmonies and electric guitar...both tremendously accomplished musicians with kindred Iowan spirits. This group is always delighted to be playing together and that pure joy and connection is an experience in itself. They will have you feeling like you are part of the family in no time!