Ireland: A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle

media releases: In this fun and informative pictorial presentation, Joe Fahey will discuss some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present. Of course, no Irish discourse would be complete without visiting a few pubs to tilt a Guinness along the way!

Joe Fahey has traveled to 47 countries on six continents. He is passionate about studying customs and local people. Now he is retired, and he wants to share his many stories with other people.