IRIS Fall Welcome

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The IRIS Fall 2019 Welcome event will be on Thursday, September 26, 5:00-8:30 pm, in the Wisconsin Historical Society theater and foyer. This event is free and open to the public as well as the entire UW-Madison community.

Are you an undergraduate or graduate student interested in learning more about foreign languages, study abroad, academic programs focused on other parts of the world, or research/travel funding opportunities? Are you a faculty or staff member, or a member of the community with a global outlook?  Join us at the IRIS Fall Welcome Celebration to learn more about IRIS, to hear a lecture by Valentine Moghadam, Professor of Sociology and International Affairs, Northeastern University, and to have a drink and snacks on us!

The title of Dr. Moghadam’s keynote is “Varieties of Feminism in the Middle East and North Africa”.

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-265-2631
