press release: The IRIS Fall 2019 Welcome event will be on Thursday, September 26, 5:00-8:30 pm, in the Wisconsin Historical Society theater and foyer. This event is free and open to the public as well as the entire UW-Madison community.

Are you an undergraduate or graduate student interested in learning more about foreign languages, study abroad, academic programs focused on other parts of the world, or research/travel funding opportunities? Are you a faculty or staff member, or a member of the community with a global outlook? Join us at the IRIS Fall Welcome Celebration to learn more about IRIS, to hear a lecture by Valentine Moghadam, Professor of Sociology and International Affairs, Northeastern University, and to have a drink and snacks on us!

The title of Dr. Moghadam’s keynote is “Varieties of Feminism in the Middle East and North Africa”.