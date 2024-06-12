Irish Fields Apartments Grand Opening

media release:

WHEN: Wednesday, June 12 from 4p.m to 6p.m.

Ribbon Cutting with Fitchburg Mayor, Julia Arata-Fratta, at 4:15 p.m.

WHERE: Irish Fields Apartments, 2557 Tullamore St., Fitchburg, WI 53711

Rouse, founded in 1965 and led by its owner, Fred Rouse, has added to his portfolio of almost 1.400 apartments, 28 different apartment communities and also some commercial properties to help meet some of the need for housing in Dane County.

Rouse has a portfolio of apartment communities that cover student, affordable, luxury and senior living mainly in the Greater Madison Area and some in Milwaukee. Irish Fields is its newest luxury apartment community and its first in Fitchburg. Irish Fields first phase of development includes five buildings, the first that opened mid-March and the last will be completed in July that include 3-Bedroom, 2-Bedroom, One Bedroom + Den, One-Bedroom and Micro One-Bedroom Apartments. It is Pet Friendly and has a Pet Wash Station. Other Amenities include underground garage parking, heated outdoor pool, exercise room, grilling station, and a beautiful clubroom with indoor/outdoor fireplace. It is the epitome of convenience, comfort and natural beauty and a perfect balance between city and countryside living. It is also located on one of Fitchburg’s bike paths.

The Grand Opening Celebration will include along with the ribbon cutting, self-guided tours, beverages, heavy appetizers, sweet treats, prizes and networking.

ABOUT ROUSE

Fred Rouse founded his business in 1965 when he was a barber in Madison. He began with some smaller multi-family apartments and has grown over the nearly 60 years to what the company is today with 28 different apartment communities and more developments in the plans. This is a true American Dream story from his humble beginnings in northern WI to the portfolio of apartment communities and commercial properties that exists today.

Family members Joanna Rouse and Karen Rouse are the General Managers. There are many other family members and valued employees, many of them long term (some for 20 years!), that make up the Rouse team. They are known for their high level of customer service and stand out from larger property management companies since they are all locally owned and managed with each apartment community having a property manager and their own Maintenance teams.