press release: Reaching a milestone doesn’t happen every day. It takes strength, patience, and above all else, the drive to push through 140.6 miles to the finish line. In 2022, we’re honoring the 20th edition of IRONMAN Wisconsin on September 11, 2022, a rare and exciting milestone in the world of endurance events.

As many athletes know, the IRONMAN Wisconsin journey is a rite of passage in the triathlon community. The legendary run up the helix as athletes head towards T1, the spectator lined bike course, the run under the bright lights of the illustrious Camp Randall Stadium, all culminating in an unrivaled finish line at the footsteps of the state capitol. Year after year, IRONMAN Wisconsin brings out the best in those with the pursuit of excellence and delivers an experience that will fundamentally change you. Experience your capitol moment in 2022.

Spectator Guide

Best place to watch the race:

SWIM: A panoramic view of the swim can be found from the Monona Terrace or on the waterfront along Capitol City Trail.

BIKE: The bike course passes through downtown Madison twice. There is a free spectator shuttle bus to the Verona Loop. The pick-up and drop-off is located near the Monona Terrace on Wilson Street and Carroll Street. These shuttles will run continuously from 8 AM to 4 PM.

RUN: Grab dinner and a drink and cheer on your athlete as they run the two loop course through downtown Madison. Great viewing areas throughout downtown!