Is fairness and accuracy in journalism possible?

press release: You’re invited to a talk with journalists from The Christian Science Monitor.

Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 315 N. Mills Street (University Ave. & Johnson St., next to Grand Central)

Join tge Christian Science Organization at UW-Madison for a discussion on fairness and accuracy in journalism. Find out how honest communication in a conflict zone is possible, and how perspective matters. Hear stories from the front lines in the Middle East to right here at home. Q&A on journalism ethics.

Cookies and lemonade will be served.

SPEAKER BIOS

CHRISTA CASE BRYANT, 2016 Nieman journalism fellow at Harvard. Midwest correspondent, former Jerusalem bureau chief and politics editor.

MARK SAPPENFIELD, Editor of The Christian Science Monitor

About the Christian Science Monitor: The Monitor is an independent voice. Since 1908, it has been published as a public service by The First Church of Christ, Scientist, and has received seven Pulitzer prizes and more than a dozen Overseas Press Club awards. The Monitor has built a reputation in the journalism world for the credibility and fair-mindedness of its reporting. It is produced for anyone who seeks news reported with compassion and intelligence. For many, that caring has religious roots. For many, it does not. The Monitor has always embraced both audiences.

RSVP requested, but not required, to Lindsey Roder at 262-409-9624, email Lindsey.roder@gmail.com.

facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ csomadison

This event is a secular, non-religious discussion on ethics in journalism. All students and journalists are welcome.