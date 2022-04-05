Is That Bird OK?

media release: Ahhh, spring at last. You’re on a lovely stroll around your neighborhood, filled with budding blooms and bird songs. Suddenly, you notice a young feathered bird hopping around near some bushes, and wonder, “What’s going on? Why isn’t it flying? What should I do?”

Join us for an evening with the wonderful licensed rehabilitation staff from the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center (DCHS-WC), a program that treats over 4,000 animals each year. Staff will share scenarios and answer your questions about how to identify whether a bird is sick, injured, or orphaned. We’ll all learn when and what steps we can take to help, and not accidentally harm, Wisconsin’s wild winged creatures!

Paige Pederson is the Wildlife Operations Supervisor at DCHS-WC. She holds an advanced wildlife rehabilitation license and is also a certified wildlife rehabilitator. Wisconsin has always been home for Paige; she attended UW-Madison to receive her undergraduate degree in Biology, Zoology, and Environmental Studies. In her spare time, Paige enjoys birding at Goose Pond Sanctuary and volunteering with Madison Audubon’s Bird Collision Corps program.

Jackie Sandberg is the Wildlife Program Manager at DCHS-WC. She holds a master’s degree in conservation biology and sustainable development from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, advanced state and federal wildlife rehabilitation licenses, and is sub-permitted to band birds.

Space is limited. Please RSVP to join us