ONLINE: Isaiah Collier

press release: The monthly 'Night of the Improvisor' brings a special guest, Isaiah Collier, who’s an alumnus of the Jazz Institute of Chicago and ChiArts. He has been playing around the Chicagoland area for the past 4 years. Isaiah has played with a plethora of artists, such as Stefon Harris, Roy McCurty, Carmen Bradford, Ernest Dawkins, Bennie Maupin, Ari Brown, Robert Irving III, and many more. Playing at festivals such as The Hyde Park Jazz festival, International Jazz Day fest, Englewood Jazz Festival, and Monterey Jazz Festival. Isaiah Collier has been described as a young talent with an old soul, or a musical virtuoso in the truest sense of the phrase.

https://news.wttw.com/2019/09/26/isaiah-collier-emerging-chicago-talent-jazz-and-blues

https://www.chicagojazzmagazine.com/post/saxophonist-isaiah-collier

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/