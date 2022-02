press release: BlueStem Jazz Presents

THE BRIDGE #2.7 with Isaiah Collier, Jaimie Branch, Gilles Coronado, Rafaelle Rinaudo, Tim Daisy

Doors 7PM show 8PM

Seated Show

$20

Explorations and experimentations in jazz with Isaiah Collier (Saxophone), Jaimie Branch (Trumpet), Giles Coronado (Guitar), Rafaelle Rinaudo (Harp), & Tim Daisy (Drums.)