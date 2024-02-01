Isiah Kelly

7:30 pm on 2/1 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/2-3. $20-$5.

media release: Isiah J. Kelly is a comedian and actor who’s been performing since the age of 10, coming up in the comedy world with colleagues such as comedian J.J. and Brandon T. Jackson; under the tutelage of his father and other iconic comics such as Katt Williams and Mike Epps. Now, 30, Isiah has a multi-dimensional career and has performed all over the country, he’s currently on the road with comedian Lavell Crawford. His credits include: BET, Comedy Central, Showtime at the Apollo, Who’s Got Jokes (hosted by Bill Bellamy), and The Tom Joyner Show, Shaq Comedy All Star Jam, Chocolate Sundaes (hosted by Tommy Davidson) on Showtime.