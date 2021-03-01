ONLINE: The Island

× Expand Paul Ruffolo DiMonte Henning and Sherrick Robinson in the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of "The Island."

media release: Join us for THE ISLAND by Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona from March 1-28, 2021, on MCT's streaming platform. This is the first production of our re-imagined season to be fully designed, staged, and video captured for virtual distribution.

Directed by Mikael Burke and featuring the talents of DiMonte Henning* and Sherrick Robinson*, THE ISLAND is set in a notorious maximum-security political prison where two longtime cellmates toil at brutal hard labor by day and by night rehearse Sophocles' ANTIGONE for prison entertainment. When one is unexpectedly granted his release, love and hate, envy and empathy, triumph and loss, and hope and despair all collide in the concentrated atmosphere of their cell as they dig into a two-thousand-year-old play that explores every human's moral obligation to defiance in the face of an unjust government. This modern classic from South Africa's most esteemed playwright celebrates the depths of human resilience and offers a scathing indictment of the injustice of white supremacy. Stage Management by Judy Martel* Composition and Sound Design by Peter Goode Costume Design by Amy Horst Scenic Design by Stephen Hudson-Mairet Lighting Design by Cor Valentine-Christophe Dialect Coaching by Nathan Crocker Videography by Studio Gear: Kimberlee Beggs, Derek Buckles, Logan Allen