press release: ISMO started his comedy career in 2002 in his home country of Finland. There, ISMO wrote and starred in 2 seasons of his own sitcom, ISMO. He filmed three DVD Specials from 2008 to 2016, and has sold-out numerous concert halls and theatres across the UK and Finland. He has been gaining attention at the biggest comedy festivals around the world, including Just For Laughs Montreal, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. In 2018, he will be debuting his one man show “Words Apart” at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

ISMO made his US debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood where he won the title of “The Funniest Person in the World.” In 2016, he moved to Los Angeles and performs regularly at the Laugh Factory, the Comedy and Magic Club, the Melrose Improv and the Ice House. He has appeared on NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly and just became the first Finnish Comedian to perform on Conan in 2018. Ismo’s clip from Conan has been viewed 72+ million times. ISMO is unique in how he uses his outsiders point of view to find humor in the most ordinary things.

”An absurdist yet ultimately logical hour from a childlike outsider. brilliantly constructed routines. stand-up Ismo Leikola takes his deconstruction of the English language to a depth not often seen outside of a linguistics seminar.’- Marissa Burgess, The List

“”The highlight of the night. His observational comedy with a Finnish accent can be blamed for the teary mascara mishaps. He brought the rating of the show up from not just five stars, but to five michelin stars – the cream of the crop.” -Stuff Entertainment-

”Leikola is the Scandinavian Mitch Hedberg; an oddball with a few extra twists.”**** -The List-

”An excellent ambassador for stand-up.” **** -Three Weeks-

”For a man speaking his second language, Ismo Leikola is uncannily incisive, charismatic and entertaining.” **** -The Dubliner-

”The wonderful Finn Ismo Leikola bringing the house down with his daft ”foreigner abroad” shtick. He’s got an entertaining off-kilter mind and a gift for comic misunderstanding which probably made him the hit of the night.” -Chortle-

“The most insightful comic in Finland at the moment. Leikola`s trademark, being surprising, hasn’t diminished over the years. Leikola is a genius in how he sees, hears and understands things in a completely unique way.” -Kouvolan Sanomat Newspaper-