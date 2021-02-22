ONLINE: Isol-Aid Unlocked

media release: Isol-Aid Festival and Sounds Australia are teaming up to present ISOL-AID UNLOCKED, a four-day live music extravaganza featuring 49 Australian artists, as part of Folk Unlocked, the very first digital conference and showcase festival from Folk Alliance International.

Monday February 22, 6:30pm CT (Tuesday February 23rd 11:30am AEDT): Charm of Finches, Colin Lillie, Fanny Lumsden, Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara, Little Quirks, McDermott & North, Riley Pearce, Sam Shinazzi, Shelley Segal, STAV., The Heart Collectors, This Way North

Tuesday February 23, 6:30pm CT (Wednesday February 24th 11:30am AEDT): Benny Walker, David Spry, Deline Briscoe, Emily Wurramara, Fenn Wilson, Francesca de Valence, Kee’ahn, Kimberley Wheeler’s Roadside Holiday, Melanie Horsnell, Montgomery Church, Nathan May, Tamwah, Tom West

Wednesday February 24, 6:30pm CT (Thursday February 25th 11:30am AEDT): Anna Smyrk, Emma Swift, Ernest Aines, Great Aunt, Little Georgia, Maubere Timor, Monique Clare, Nigel Wearne, Rich Davies & The Low Road, Ruth Hazleton & Daisywheel, Tenzin Choegyal, XANI

Thursday February 25, 6:30pm CT (Friday February 26th 11:30am AEDT): Bridget Fahey, Fly Little Sparrow, Harper Bloom, Jonathan Bone, Kaurna Cronin, Nathan Power, Saije, Sally Balfour, Sons Of The East, The New Graces, The Water Runners, Witches Leap

Established in 1989, Folk Alliance International (FAI) is the world’s largest gathering of the folk music industry and community. The event became renowned by fans and musicians alike for its unique set up: taking over a hotel in cities around North America, where each room was turned into a showcase room. Nights are spent traversing the hallways, following your ears to the best sounds, and discovering some incredible talent from around the world along the way.

In place of an in-person conference this year, FAI is hosting Folk Unlocked, a five-day virtual event for the entire international folk community to come together for panels, workshops, showcases, affinity and peer group meetings, exhibit spaces, networking, and mentorship.

An essential part of every FAI conference is the after-hours Private Showcase scene, a festive, community-built offering of hundreds of mini-concerts presented simultaneously. This year, FAI will recreate this (albeit virtually) through the festival’s evening Unlocked Showcases, providing a meeting place for folk musicians, industry and fans to connect, discover new music and build community.

Isol-Aid Unlocked will feature as one of these showcases. 49 Australian artists are set to perform live across the four days of Folk Unlocked, from the 22nd to the 25th of February. Isol-Aid Unlocked will start at 6.30pm CT (23rd – 26th 11:30am AEDT), with no less than 12 Australian artists taking audiences into their homes each day.

No matter where you are, you’ll be able to experience Isol-Aid Unlocked via the artists’ Instagram accounts, the Isol-Aid website, or through registering to be a part of Folk Unlocked.

In order for Folk Unlocked to be an event accessible to all, there is a pay-what-you’re-able pricing structure. All registration prices provide the same level of access.

Registration is valued at US $150, and there are three other registration tiers (in American dollars): $75, $25, and $0: https://member.folk.org/event/ folkunlocked