ONLINE: Israel Campos, Tina Cady

press release: Artists Israel Campos (Los Angeles) and Tina Cady (Madison) both use multiple strategies in their interdisciplinary works encompassing multiple approaches. Each artist uses graphic elements to create images that reference specific cultural contexts and address challenging topics. Cady is assistant professor of art and graphic design at Edgewood College. Two works by each artist are displayed in the Stream through May 7. Find the virtual exhibit here.

2021 Annual Juried Student Show is available for virtual viewing with Jurors' Award works presented in the Stream Atrium through May 7.