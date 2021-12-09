Isthmus Brass

First United Methodist Church 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Isthmus Brass, Wisconsin’s premier large brass ensemble will host a free concert for the public in support of Porchlight. The concert will be held at 7:30 pm on Thursday, December 9, at First United Methodist Church located at 203 Wisconsin Avenue in Madison. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required for entry. Masks must be worn during concert.

Info

First United Methodist Church 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Holidays, Music
608-257-2534
Google Calendar - Isthmus Brass - 2021-12-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Isthmus Brass - 2021-12-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Isthmus Brass - 2021-12-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Isthmus Brass - 2021-12-09 19:30:00 ical