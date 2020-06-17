ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with Crave Coffee & Donuts, Wednesday, June 17, Isthmus Instagram, 10 am

In an effort to support local businesses, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live series. Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek joins Cynthia Smith, owner of Crave Coffee & Donuts, live at the downtown Madison coffee shop that opened just two weeks ago. "My dream has always been to have my own coffee shop," Smith says. "It took around four years of preparations and business planning with my husband, Jesse, for us to open our doors." The shop offers hand-crafted specialty coffee and espresso drinks along with handmade gourmet donuts. "Our mission is to make your day a little brighter."