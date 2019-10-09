Isthmus Paddle & Portage

× Expand Thomas DeVillers

Save the date! Madison's favorite race returns for year 41. Paddle solo or with a team on Lake Mendota, portage the isthmus, then paddle again on Lake Monona.

Get all the info at paddleandportage.com. Stay tuned for when registration opens. Registration supports Isthmus and local journalism. Thank you for your support of Madison's alt-weekly.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2484186998493764/