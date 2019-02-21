Isthmus Uncorked Presale

press release:Get Isthmus Uncorked ticketstonight before they go on sale!

Isthmus Uncorked returns on May 18 for its second anniversary and tickets go on sale Feb. 28. However, get your tickets before they go on sale to the public tonight at Lucille downtown Madison from 4-6 p.m.! Tickets are $50.

We're also waiving online ticketing fees tonight, and everyone who buys a ticket will receive a FREE glass of wine!

Here's what you can expect at the 2019 fest:

30 wineries from Wisconsin and beyond

6 food carts serving fresh Madison cuisine

Live music

Food and wine pairings from top local chefs

As always, other surprises will be added to the fest and announced soon.

#IsthmusUncorked