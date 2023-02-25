It's In Our Nature: Insight

media release: The Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve want YOU to participate in our 4th Annual “It’s In Our Nature” Poetry Open Mic Event: Insight

Saturday February 25, 3 p.m. CST, at UW Memorial Library Room 126, and virtually via Zoom.

---

Sole sublimity

Outside insights from within

As a poem, shared

—

Featuring poets of all experience levels, we hope to bring writers together to share their small curiosities, sweeping odes, or any piece of environmental writing in between. By writing we can capture the imagery of our mind’s eye, looking inward to draw emotion, beauty, and truth from the outside world.

The theme of our event this year is “Insight.” Every day our minds sift through a sea of thoughts and sensory impressions, casting the world around us in vivid shades of feeling only we can experience. What marvels exist only within our own heads! Share the beautiful singularity of your mind’s eye with us on February 25th.

Please register using the link below to:

reserve your 3-5 minute spot to present your work at the Open Mic on February 25, 3 p.m., or attend as a member of the audience

Register and learn more about the event here: https://uwmadison.co1. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ a4488HTNDT6PUlo

Please share this announcement and registration link freely with other creative writers, poetry enthusiasts, friends and family.

Questions? Email Will Vuyk at wvuyk@wisc.edu

Thank you for your consideration. We hope to see you on February 25! We await your insights eagerly.

Friends Website: https://www. friendslakeshorepreserve.com