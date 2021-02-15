ONLINE: It Takes a Village: A Conversation with Black Artists in Milwaukee

press release: Milwaukee Repertory Theater is excited to present four free virtual events this February as part of “We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month.” The celebration will honor the tremendous contributions that African American artists, administrators, and audiences have made to Milwaukee Rep and the City of Milwaukee. Events will take place on Monday nights at 7pm CT via Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

It Takes A Village - A Conversation with Black Artists in Milwaukee

Monday, February 15, 7pm CT

Join us for a town hall with members of the Milwaukee Black theater community to showcase their work and discuss the plethora of contributions African American artists and administrators have made over the years in Milwaukee. Featuring La’Ketta Caldwell from LUMIN Schools; Jade Charon of 30:11 by Jane Charon; Catina Cole from MPower Theater; DiMonte Henning from Lights! Camera! Soul! and Milwaukee Rep EPR alum; Chiké Johnson actor and founder of Cheeks Films; Dr. Donte McFadden of Milwaukee Film Black Lens; Sheri Williams Pannell actor, director and Producing Artistic Director of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble; Malkia Stampley actor, director and co-founder of Milwaukee Black Theater Festival and Barbara Wanzo of Black Arts MKE. The conversation will be moderated by Tammy Belton-Davis and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

It Takes A Village event sponsored by: Sam's Place