Italian Language & Culture

press release: If you are interested in learning to speak the language of the "Bel Canto" and of the Arts, and discover the beauties and artistic traditions of Venice, Florence, Rome, and more...recognize and appreciate Italian style in fashion, cuisine, crafts. If you are planning to travel to Italy, enroll in ITALIAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CLASSES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN. In addition to regular classes, the program includes several enrichment lectures by special guest speakers. For information and registration call: Maristella Cantini (608) 239-2879; e-mail: italianwclub@gmail.com

Italian beginner: M-Sept 23- Dec. 16, 6-7:30pm. $ 165

Italian beginner (part 2): W -Sept. 25-Dec. 11- 6pm -7:30 pm $165

Italian intermediate grammar and conversation: Thu-Sept. 19-Dec. 19. $ 165

Advanced Italian literature Book reading: F Sept27-Dec 20, 4pm-5:30pm $165

Children (any age): Saturdays, Sept 28-Dec 21. 10:30 am- 12 pm $165 TLA

Advanced Spanish Book club: F Sept 27-Dec 19 4pm-5:30pm $165 TLA

Classes are held at the Italian Workmen’s Club (IWC), 914 Regent, 53715, Madison.

Location may change. TLA marked classes will be at 6417 Odana road, Tuscany Language

Academy location.

Special fee applies for members of the IWC, $95, siblings and couples $20 discount). Contact Maristella Cantini if you have questions and to enroll. Fees should be paid latest by first day of class.