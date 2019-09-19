Italian Language & Culture
Italian Workmen's Club 914 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: If you are interested in learning to speak the language of the "Bel Canto" and of the Arts, and discover the beauties and artistic traditions of Venice, Florence, Rome, and more...recognize and appreciate Italian style in fashion, cuisine, crafts. If you are planning to travel to Italy, enroll in ITALIAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CLASSES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN. In addition to regular classes, the program includes several enrichment lectures by special guest speakers. For information and registration call: Maristella Cantini (608) 239-2879; e-mail: italianwclub@gmail.com
Italian beginner: M-Sept 23- Dec. 16, 6-7:30pm. $ 165
Italian beginner (part 2): W -Sept. 25-Dec. 11- 6pm -7:30 pm $165
Italian intermediate grammar and conversation: Thu-Sept. 19-Dec. 19. $ 165
Advanced Italian literature Book reading: F Sept27-Dec 20, 4pm-5:30pm $165
Children (any age): Saturdays, Sept 28-Dec 21. 10:30 am- 12 pm $165 TLA
Advanced Spanish Book club: F Sept 27-Dec 19 4pm-5:30pm $165 TLA
Classes are held at the Italian Workmen’s Club (IWC), 914 Regent, 53715, Madison.
Location may change. TLA marked classes will be at 6417 Odana road, Tuscany Language
Academy location.
Special fee applies for members of the IWC, $95, siblings and couples $20 discount). Contact Maristella Cantini if you have questions and to enroll. Fees should be paid latest by first day of class.