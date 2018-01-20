Italian Language & Culture

press release: If you are interested in learning to speak the language of the "Bel Canto" and of the Arts, and discover the beauties and artistic traditions of Venice, Florence, Rome, and more...recognize and appreciate Italian style in fashion, cuisine, crafts. And if you are planning to travel to Italy, enroll in ITALIAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CLASSES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN. In addition to regular classes, the program includes several enrichment lectures by special guest speakers. For information and registration call: Maristella Cantini (608) 239-2879; e-mail: italianwclub@gmail.com

Adult classes –(tentative schedule)

Beginning level: 6-7:30 PM – Monday, January 22- April 9, 2018

Low intermediate: 5:45- 7:15 PM - Wednesday, January 24- April 11, 2018

Advanced level: 6:00 – 7:30 PM - Friday, January 26 – April 12, 2018

Regular $150.00; senior citizen (over 65) $125.00; IWC members $95.00

Children classes Schedule & Cost:

(ages4- 9) Saturdays, 9:15 – 10:45 am, and (10-12), Saturdays,11:00– 12:00 am – January 20– April 28, 2018

$140.00 (two siblings=$ 240.00); limited scholarships available

Location: All classes are held at the Italian Workmen’s Club (IWC), 914 Regent, 53715, Madison, WI.

Please note:the schedule may change due to enrollment or other factors. Please contact us immediately if you have any particular request, we will do all it takes to accommodate our students.