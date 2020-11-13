media release: Virtual Shows November 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.; November 15 at 2 p.m.

Single and Group or household tickets are available for $10 and $15.

Ticket site: https://edgewoodhs. anywhereseat.com/channel.php

Purchase digital access to Edgewood High School events and attend virtually anywhere in the world (in your living room, on a plane, on the beach, etc.). When you purchase your spot, you’ll reserve your virtual seat by receiving a special Ticket Code. To unlock, you’ll simply enter your Ticket Code when it's time.

Join us on a nostalgic journey with George Bailey and his beloved Bedford Falls!

It’s a Wonderful Life adapted by Phillip Grecian brings this beloved American holiday film classic to captivating life as a 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings over 60 characters to life in this pre-recorded live-streamed production, we will share the journey of George Bailey and his beloved Bedford Falls. The show explores the value of true friendship, appreciating what you have, the importance of persistence and never giving up the idea that one person can make a difference and the significance of holding on to your beliefs and standards.

Contact: James Wagoner, james.wagoner@edgewoodhs.org, 608-257-1023 x149