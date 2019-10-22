It's All Online! Or Is It? Online Genealogical Research

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: There are hundreds of genealogy websites that provide access to data bases and digital collections as well as various services. Lori Bessler, genealogy specialist, will provide instruction on valuable sites, how to know good sites from bad sites, how to make the most of searching the web, and how to organize your online research.

Lori Bessler is the genealogy and local history specialist in the Wisconsin Historical Society's Library Archives and Museum Collections division.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
