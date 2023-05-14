media release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present It's All Overboard, a cruise-ship romantic comedy by Lisa Sipos, author of Menace to Society: A Mormon in Milwaukee.

What happens when true love is sitting on the other side of the political aisle? A recent widower and a divorcee find themselves unraveling an evil plot that must be stopped before the victim says "I do." Can our hero save the day and his relationships?

It's All Overboard opens April 14 and runs Thursday - Saturday through May 6. Performances are at 8:00. Tickets can be purchased online at bstonline.org, or at the door 15 minutes before show time. Tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can. Online tickets are $22.

It's All Overboard is directed by Maria Dahman and is part of the World Premiere Wisconsin festival.