media release: Madison’s premiere screening of the documentary will be hosted by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. This compelling film features families from across the country who have participated in Mayors for a Guaranteed Income pilot programs. It sheds light on the transformative impact of the no-strings-attached monthly cash payments on their lives.

Join Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Mayors & Counties for a Guaranteed Income for the highly anticipated premiere of the It’s Basic documentary as part of the Guaranteed Income Works National Tour. This in-person free event will be held at the Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts), with doors opening at 5:30PM. The program and documentary screening starts at 6:30PM, with a panel discussion at 8 pm. Get ready to be inspired and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of guaranteed income.

It's Basic is directed by Emmy award-winning independent film director Marc Levin, with Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs serving as executive producer. This new documentary introduces viewers to participants of guaranteed income pilots led by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

Set against the backdrop of widening income gaps, politics, and growing social concern, It's Basic shows how guaranteed income pilots impacted the lives of families across the country. We know if more people see the stories of our participants and learn about how life-changing guaranteed income can be for families, support for the movement will only grow.

Madison Forward Fund is one of the many pilots funded by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. We invite you to hear the inspiring stories of Madison Forward Fund participants in a post-screening discussion. By educating the broader community about the life-changing potential of guaranteed income, we can galvanize greater support for this critical movement.