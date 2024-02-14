It's Britney, Bitch

media release: $30 General Admission; $180 VIP tables for 4. Seated Show.

You want more–well we’ll give you more!! Get “Lucky” this Valentine’s Day and join the “Circus” cuz “Oops!...I Did It Again”--we’re bringing our best babe, “Britney” to the Bur Oak: Wednesday, February 14th and Saturday, February 17th.

“If U Seek Amy” this will be the place to be! Our Variety Burlesque Revue will have you “Scream & Shout” with song, sass and a slithering surprise.

Get “In the Zone” with VIP TABLES for four, available for $180: includes table service, coat check and a signature Britney rose

Featuring a menu of “Blackout” special signature cocktails

And you betta “Work Bitch” on Saturday, February 17th with a DJ set following the show by DJ Scary Mike and The Geminis!

Hit me “...Baby One More Time” cuz “Britney Jean” is bringing “Glory” this “Femme Fatale” February! “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know”--get your tickets now!!