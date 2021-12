media release: It’s Britney Brunch – Drag Brunch Ft Lucy Von Cucci, Marbella Sodi, Dee Dee Purr, Ileehnanix DQuest hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze

Doors/Brunch 10AM; Show: 11:30AM. Seated Show. $10.

Celebrate Britney’s Freedom with these fabulous queens, great beverages and a brunch menu by AHAN.